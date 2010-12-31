Daphne Guiness Blames AIDS For End Of Individuality

Photo: Twitter, @TheRealDaphne

I am little impressed by most uber rich chicks who use their great grandfather’s money to pose outside of the Jardin des Tuileries waiting for Tommy Ton to notice them in their leopard Givenchy. For some reason, Daphne Guinness, with her beer bank account, oil shipping heir ex and sick couture collection elicits almost zero snark from me. Guy Trebay recently spoke with who he calls a “21st-century geisha,” for the Times and she’s just as quirky (don’t call her eccentric!) in life as in dress. No really, she literally says, “I am not an eccentric, and I am not some sort of multitrillionaire just interested in buying clothes.

Guinness sees her fantastical ensembles as a sort of art experiement, and rebellion against living under the horrifying conditions only a billionaire can know (OK, she elicits some snark), saying, For so much of my life, it was about being as small as possible or even invisible. As a Niarchos, I was told constantly that you must and mustnt be this or that. After I left my marriage, I found I was able to flex my muscles, to play with the way I looked again.



Apparently though, she would not be the only one (outside of Gaga) rocking her late friend Lee Alexander McQueen‘s armadillo shoes if it not for a widespread viral epidemic. So much spirit and freedom of experimentation died in the 80s, Guinness explains. It started with AIDS; AIDS wiped all that out. And so many of the people who would understand what Im doing are dead now…”

An avid Tweeter, Guinness engages with the girls who now follow the 43 year old’s every deep thought, i.e. a tweet from December 30, “The universe is alive. All things are moral. The soul within us is a sentiment, outside us, is a law. what do you think?” Anyone?

But you can’t help but follow her every move, a white shock of hair above an angular, pretty face, below a lace veil, over a high design ensemble only she manage authentically. Daphne embodies just the sort of endearing crazy only someone that rich and aweome can, and I adore her for it.



