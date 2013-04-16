Jewelry Label Dannijo To Launch Footwear ‘Sooner Than Later’

Footwear fetishists, take note: Danielle and Jodie Snyder—the sister design duo behind 4-year-old cult jewelry label Dannijo—are looking to expand into footwear.

“Our line is all about accessorizing, so footwear is the next natural progression for us,” Jodie Snyder told Women’s Wear Daily. “We’re really focused on shoes this year, and sooner than later we’ll be launching something.”

Known as much for their cool-girl lifestyle, active social media presence, and relevant fashion friends like model Hilary Rhoda and Leandra Medine of The Man Repeller (with whom they collaborated with on a capsule collection, Man Repeller x Dannijo), it’s not terribly surprising that the sisters are looking to branch out. They’ve firmly established Dannijo as a go-to line for fashion It-girls (they were, after all, the original founders of the phrase “arm party,” along with Medine), so they’ll no doubt have plenty of social media-savvy brand ambassadors clamoring to wear their shoes.

This also isn’t the label’s first foray into footwear: the ladies cut their teeth on a capsule collection with shoe designer Matt Bernson in 2012, so it’s safe to say they’ll be applying their learnings to this new venture.

Since no official launch date has yet been announced, you can check out Dannijo’s awesome statement jewelry in the interim right here!

Photo: The Man Repeller