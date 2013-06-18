Links To Click: Dannijo Turns Five, Kristen Stewart Parties at Hooters, More

Take a mid-day break to catch up on some stories worth clicking on today!

1. Much-loved chic jewelry brand Dannijo turned five years old! Shop their special edition fifth anniversary collection now. [Dannijo]

2. Kristen Stewart partied with fans at Hooters in Texas. [Yahoo!]

3. Karlie Kloss says Cara Delevingne has an “incredible singing voice.” Aww! [Hollywood Life]

4. Kanye West’s “American Psycho”-inspired video, starring Scott Disick and Jonathan Cheban, is here! [EW]

5. MSGM teamed up with Toiler Paper magazine on a line of lipstick-plastered sweatshirts. Grace Coddington loves them, and so do we. [The Vivant]

6. Go behind-the-scenes with Kate Hudson for her Almay video shoot, and get her thoughts on sunscreen. [InStyle]

7. Whoa. Designer Jason Wu used to hoard barbie dolls so he could give them different hairstyles. [The Cut]

8. Now that summer is in full swing, learn (finally) how to properly apply sunscreen. [Daily Makeover]

9. See latest Anthropologie collaborator Whitney Pozgay talk about her inspiration for her new Made In Kind collection. [Anthropologie]

10. Learn how to replicate “The Voice” star Danielle Bradbery’s cool Dutch waterfall braids. [Beauty High]

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

5 Things To Know About Miley Cyrus’ Wild “We Can’t Stop” Video

What Katy Perry Thinks of Russel Brand, John Mayer