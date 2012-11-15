DanniJo’s Jewelry Designers Dish On Their New Wedding Collection And Offer Holiday Accessorizing Tips

Stylish brides-to-be take note: Danielle and Jodie Snyder—the sister design duo behind the 4-year-old jewelry label DanniJo—have ventured into the world of wedding accessories with a 24-piece collection to launch on the brand’s website December 1.

After designing one-off pieces for the June nuptials of galpal and blogger Leandra Medine (The Man Repeller) and her wedding party, the sisters got to thinking that a foray into bridal jewelry was a natural progression. “Like everything we do, it’s been a really organic process,” the designers told us, adding that while pieces they designed for Medine’s wedding will be part of the collection, the line is filled with styles to suit a variety of tastes.

“The Alexis earrings and Stanton cuff [are] both so classic,” the sisters said, when asked about which items they think every bride should consider.

For ladies looking to go in a slightly more demure direction, the line’s crystal-encrusted pieces—all of which incorporate a reinterpreted art deco aesthetic—are the way to go. “We were really inspired by old Hollywood glam and the notion of modern deco,” the designers said, citing a specific high-profile couple as a source of inspiration. “Our favorite wedding pic of all time is of JFK and Carolyn Bessett.”

While the collection is aimed at brides-to-be, the pieces are versatile enough to wear if you’re looking for something special to jazz up an outfit for the upcoming holidays.

Speaking of holidays, we couldn’t let the Snyder sisters go without asking them for a few tips on accessorizing successfully for seasonal shindigs: “Keep it whimsical. Only wear it if you feel confident in it. If it feels like too much, it probably is. Don’t wear statement earrings and a statement necklace at the same time. Don’t be afraid to mix metals.”

Read on to see items from DanniJo’s new wedding collection, launching Dec. 1