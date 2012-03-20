DANNIJO Co-Founder Danielle Snyder Gives Us A Stylish Sneak Peek Of Her SXSW Adventures

When it comes to cool-spotting, creative style and chic jewelry nobody does it better than our friends at DANNIJO. In fact, when co-founder Danielle Snyder hit Austin this past weekend to join us for the Style X panel and showcase, we couldn’t be more thrilled with the company OR the fun and quirky pics this lovely lady snapped during her weekend adventure.

From people watching to enjoying the sites and sounds of the festival itself, this designer has a keen eye for zeroing in on the rich vibrancy of the scene and bringing a sense of humor (AND New York glam) to each and every instance. Check out her photo diary in the slideshow above and then take a moment to explore her full SXSW weekend rundown on DANNIJO’s official blog!