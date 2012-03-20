DANNIJO Co-Founder Danielle Snyder Gives Us A Stylish Sneak Peek Of Her SXSW Adventures

When it comes to cool-spotting, creative style and chic jewelry nobody does it better than our friends at DANNIJO. In fact, when co-founder Danielle Snyder hit Austin this past weekend to join us for the Style X panel and showcase, we couldn’t be more thrilled with the company OR the fun and quirky pics this lovely lady snapped during her weekend adventure.
From people watching to enjoying the sites and sounds of the festival itself, this designer has a keen eye for zeroing in on the rich vibrancy of the scene and bringing a sense of humor (AND New York glam) to each and every instance. Check out her photo diary in the slideshow above and then take a moment to explore her full SXSW weekend rundown on DANNIJO’s official blog!
"Brooklyn Decker showed up in her DANNIJO Stella Bib and saved the day. It was like our version of the scene in 'Just Go With It' when she comes out of the ocean in her yellow bikini. She was our lifesaver. Austins Angel. Thanks, Brooklyn." (Photo: Danielle Snyder/DANNIJO)
"After I shot this photo, I seriously considered a career change as a music photographer. Ultimately I decided against it and told Theophilus London he should start wearing DANNIJO. Hes down so stay tuned." (Photo: Danielle Snyder/DANNIJO)
"We met up with the blonde version of ourselves. Meet DJ Mia Moretti and Caitlin Moe. These girls are #Fun."
"After the 12 minute bike tour, we were exhausted, so we took a pit stop at a bus stop and took pictures of ourselves for fun." (Photo: Danielle Snyder/DANNIJO)
"I dont know how people do SXSW for 5-7 days because I was shot after 1.5 but maybe thats because Im a grandmother." (Photo: Danielle Snyder/DANNIJO)
"Lucky for me, my fun didnt stop when I got on the plane home because rapper Despot was seated in 2B and we chatted it up til wheels down. Needless to say, he corrupted me." (Photo: Danielle Snyder/DANNIJO)
"[Despot's] rose gold ring and song 'Look Alive Rock.'" (Photo: Danielle Snyder/DANNIJO)