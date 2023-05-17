Where Is Dannielynn Birkhead Now? Her Father Says She’s ‘Generous’ Like Anna

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve watched the new Netflix documentary, you might be wondering where Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is now.

A new Netflix documentary showcases a side of the late model’s life that we’ve never seen before. “From director Ursula Macfarlane (Untouchable) and producer Alexandra Lacey comes an unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan – better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. With access to never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now, ANNA NICOLE SMITH: YOU DON’T KNOW ME reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew.”

Though the new documentary shows a different side to the actress’s life, Dannielynn’s biological father Larry Birkhead refused to be part of the production. “We declined to participate as I did not want my daughter in a overwhelmingly poorly reviewed cesspool of a project about her Mother, where some people were allowed to invent things and rewrite history,” Birkhead said to Entertainment Tonight. “I am looking forward to a true definitive Anna Nicole project where her truth can be heard from her own perspective and by those that truly knew her the best and not just another ‘wash, rinse and repeat’ Anna Nicole project. Anna truly deserved better and that day will come.”

So what is Dannielynn Smith doing now? Read more below to find out.

Where is Dannielynn Birkhead now?

Where is Dannielynn Birkhead now? More than 16 years after her death, Dannielynn still honors her mom’s legacy by wearing her iconic outfits to galas with her dad.

“She’s showing off her fashion sense but at the same time paying tribute to her mom,” Birkhead revealed to People before the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala. “It came from a Guess collection that sold out and she [Dannielynn] saved it for a special occasion. It’s done with photos from some of Anna’s best Guess campaigns.”

Birkhead also revealed to the outlet the traits that Dannielynn adopted from her mother. He said that his daughter is “generous like her mom. And at the same time, she’s a picky eater like her mom. Oh, my gosh!” he joked. “She eats no meat at all. One time in her life, she’s eaten meat. She does not eat meat at all, but she’s not a gigantic vegetable fan, either.”

“It’s been a struggle ever since she was little. She’s a big pasta eater, loves pizza, and things, and we add vitamins and different things to get her well-rounded. She gets a lot of sauce on her pizza. Her mom was a sauce, a condiment freak. She would just extra, extra, extra, extra everything and load it down. And that’s how Dannielynn is.”

As a growing 16-year-old, she’s also looking toward her future and wants to land in forensics. “She takes a forensic class in high school, and she enjoys it, so she’s starting to talk about that, which is great because I like to watch Dateline,” the proud dad revealed. “So we’re on the same page with that,” adding that “she’s shown interest” after they talked about it. Though Birkhead disclaimed, “You know how kids do. They can say this today, but tomorrow, she’s into something else.”

Paternity troubles

Before her death, Anna Nicole Smith was embroiled in a paternity lawsuit with her ex-boyfriend Larry Birkhead for her daughter Dannielynn. Anna affirmed that Howard K. Stern was the father of the child. Two months after her death, it was revealed that Larry was indeed the father of Dannielynn. “I’m the father,” Birkhead said after the trial. “Thank you for your support. Thank you for the people who got me this far. Thank you very much. My baby’s gonna be coming home pretty soon. Things are moving quickly here, and we’ll see what happens.”

Birkhead and Stern were amicable once the results were announced and hugged outside the courtroom. “We’re gonna do what we can to make sure that the best interests of Dannielynn are carried out,” Stern said. “And I’m going to do whatever I can to make sure that he gets sole custody. Larry can come over to the house and spend as much time with [Dannielynn] as he wants to right now.”

How Anna Nicole Smith died

Smith died from “an accidental overdose with no other criminal element present” according to the Seminole Police Department in Florida. The coroner’s toxicology report found that she also had a bacterial infection and the flu at the time of her death. It was also reported that her cause of death as combined drug intoxication.

Smith’s partner before her death Howard K. Stern claimed that Anna Nicole wanted to be buried in the Bahamas amid claims from her mother that she wanted to be buried in Texas. “Anna was very firm. The Bahamas was her home. That’s where she wanted to raise [her daughter] Dannielynn, and she wanted Daniel to be near her,” Stern said during a hearing. Anna’s son Daniel, who died of a drug overdose three days after the birth of her daughter Dannielynn in 2006, is buried in the Bahamas. Days before her death, she told Entertainment Tonight “I dream of [Daniel] every day and every night. He comes to me in my sleep … It’s like he’s calling me to come to him.”

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me is now available to stream on Netflix.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.