Name: Danielle Lefevre



Agency: Muse



Hometown: Columbiaville, Michigan



New York City Neighborhood: Jersey City for now but Fort Greene in Brooklyn later.

Most Incredible Model Moment: Every moment is incredible!



Favorite Fashion Icon: Marilyn Monroe



Describe your uniform: Comfort is my style! Jeans or ripped shorts, plain tanks, long jewelry with boots or sandals. I love Free People t-shirts and anything with a peace sign!