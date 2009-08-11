Name: Danielle Cardona
Agency: Bloom Models
Hometown: Woodstock, New York
New York City Neighborhood: Spanish Harlem
Most Incredible Model Moment: I shot the campaign and look book for the new Rachel Roy for Macy’s line and was featured not only as a model but also as a singer/songwriter!
Favorite Stores: Barneys Co-Op; Salvation Army and any other thrift stores; Henri Bendel; INA; and most of the little boutiques on the Lower East Side
Favorite Designer You’ve Worked With: Allison Parris
Favorite Photographer You’ve Worked With: Anne Menke
What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season? Black sequined hot pants from Topshop