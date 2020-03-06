The Danielle Bernstein x Macy’s Collab Is Size-Inclusive and Cute As Hell

Scroll To See More Images

Transitioning from a winter wardrobe to a spring wardrobe should be easy (Just take off all your layers, right?!), but it definitely is not. Figuring out ways to stay warm on chilly spring days while also boasting floral patterns and spring colors is a serious challenge—but the new Danielle Bernstein and Macy’s spring collection might just be the answer to your transitional wardrobe woes. Bernstein, the founder of WeWoreWhat (in case you live under a rock), has officially collaborated with Macy’s to bring us all the ideal transitional spring wardrobe that’s super cute, size-inclusive and sure to carry you all the way through summer.

According to Bernstein, this budget-friendly collab was a no-brainer. “I grew up shopping at Macy’s on Long Island, so partnering with them was an easy decision,” Bernstein tells StyleCaster. “The collection is a tribute to the girl I was before WeWoreWhat. My followers have been asking for more affordable product since I started designing my own lines.” And with everything in the spring collection under $100, it seems Bernstein has granted our wishes.

Not only is it cute and affordable, but this is Danielle Bernstein’s first size-inclusive collection as well. “It was important for me to create pieces everyone can wear no matter their shape or size. I want my followers to be able to see themselves in my designs and feel beautiful and confident,” she says. The collection runs from straight sizes XS-XL and 00-14 and plus sizes 1X-3X and 16-22. Because everyone deserves a cute AF spring wardrobe.

From chic suiting to trendy slip skirts, this collection is truly the perfect (and inexpensive) spring wardrobe. Florals abound, spring colors make an appearance and nearly everything is easy to wear with other pieces in the collection or with items you already have in your closet. “The collection is inspired by every day pieces I love to wear,” Bernstein tells StyleCaster. “I focused on versatility, quality and fit when creating this collection.” The result of Danielle Bernstein’s inspiration: a seriously drool-worthy spring collection.

Below, you’ll find our favorite pieces to shop now from the Danielle Bernstein x Macy’s collection. Everything is available now on the Macy’s site, but it’s already selling very quickly—so jump on it. These elevated essentials and trendy pieces deserve a new home in your spring wardrobe.

Danielle Bernstein Slip Midi Skirt, Created for Macy’s

Danielle Bernstein Blazer with Ruched Sleeves, Created for Macy’s

Danielle Bernstein Baby Doll Mini Dress, Created for Macy’s

Danielle Bernstein Slip Maxi Dress, Created for Macy’s

Danielle Bernstein Zip-Up Plaid Pants, Created for Macy’s

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.