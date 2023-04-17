Are Daniele & Yohan Still Together From ‘90 Day Fiancé’? She’s Learning Patience

Warning: Spoilers ahead for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season four. If you can’t get enough of strangers marrying strangers, those impatient for the tea to spill in the season finale are probably wanting to know who is still together from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season four. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular. “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So who’s still together? Read on.

Are Daniele and Yohan still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Status: Together!

Are Daniele and Yohan still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? Yes! Fresh from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, this couple is no stranger to the struggles of living separate lives in different countries. In The Other Way, Daniele left her home and job in NYC in an effort to convince Yohan to make the Dominican Republic their forever home. “When I met Yohan, I felt an instant connection with him,” she told producers. “But it was immediately clear that our relationship would face a lot of challenges.” One month later, he proposed.

While a language barrier does provide its challenges for the couple, they felt a deep spiritual connection that they felt could help them overcome any difficulties. “Before this week, we’ve always talked about me moving to the Dominican Republic,” the New York native admitted ahead of their wedding. “But as we get closer, and closer to the wedding, it seems like he’s more and more adamant about him moving to New York City, which makes me really suspicious.” Yohan later revealed that he had hoped to move to the United States to work and send money back to his family in the Dominican Republic.

They tied the knot in November 2021 and recently celebrated their first year of marriage in November 2022. “One year of marriage, a lifetime’s worth of learning,” Daniele wrote via Instagram. While they’ve also been shown in the show to fight over things like money and electricity bills, it appears the couple is still going strong. “Blessed to be able to do this together.” as she shared a loving Instagram post dedicated to him on Valentine’s Day 2023. “When @yohangeronimo and I first started dating, he told me I needed a lot of patience. I figured I was a teacher of a room full of immigrants who spoke 14 languages, none of them English,” she wrote. “How could I possibly not have patience? I learned that marriage patience is different from teacher patience. In both cases, if you don’t have patience, you’ll lose your job or your partner. I managed to keep both this year, which feels like a huge win. I love you with my entire heart, and I’m grateful to you for teaching me both how to be patient and how to love unconditionally.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is available to stream on TLC via Discovery+. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.