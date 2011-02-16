Daniela Jung

SC: What would you title your memoir?

DJ: I really can’t answer that question – there is so much more I hope to come.

SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?

DJ: I make a killer Goulash, but my mom will kill me if I disclosed her recipe!

SC: Where is your next travel destination?

DJ: Berlin, visiting friends this summer.

SC: What books are you reading now?

DJ: Revolutionary Road by Richard Yates and No one belongs here more than you. Short stories by Miranda July.

SC: iPhone or Blackberry?

DJ: Blackberry.

SC: Favorite flower?

DJ: White roses.

SC: Do you have a signature scent? What is it?

DJ: Tuberose Criminelle by Serge Lutens.

SC: What inspires you?

DJ: Art books, travel, photography, movies, random people on the street, my family.

SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

DJ: Quit your job, move to NY and go for it!

SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

DJ: Probably the early 1970’s.

SC: What exciting plans do you have for the future?

DJ: Its such a clich