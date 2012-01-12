Daniel Radcliffe Talks Mountain Dew & Big Butts In SNL Promo

Brace yourselves. This Saturday, the adorable Daniel Radcliffe makes his Saturday Night Live hosting debut. Certainly this is a rite of passage for any celebrity, and I have no doubt that D-Rad will kill it.

Look at his track record — after starring in the wildly successful Harry Potter film series, he went onto rave reviews as the lead in Broadway’sHow to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Basically, the dude can do no wrong. If I weren’t excited about his hosting duties enough already, a hilarious promo has been released with the Brit alongside Jason Sudeikis.

Radcliffe shows off his American accent, and even proclaims love for America’s two unofficial favorite pasttimes: Mountain Dew and big butts. (Holla!) Take a look below and get ready for a hilarious show. Oh, and FYI: Lana Del Rey is the musical guest.