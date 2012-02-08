Daniel Radcliffe Comes Clean About Groupie Lovin’

Daniel Radcliffe is full of surprises. Up until a few months ago, I thought he was a sweet, mild-mannered Brit who wanted to devote his life to wizardry and the stage. Of course, it was later revealed that this was all a role.

He came clean about hitting the bottle hard while he filmed Harry Potter, and now he has revealed another one of his former guilty pleasures: groupies! While he’s in a devoted relationship now with Rosie Coker, he definitely dabbled in the one-night stand pond back in the day. (But then again, haven’t we all?)

“I was alwaysvery nervous about the groupie thing. You know, you’re going to have to talk to them afterwards, even if it is a one-night stand. I have… I mean, that has happened, but generally speaking I’ve known the person. Apart from a few times when I was drinking,” he said.

Well, frankly, it can be a major hassle to talk to your one-night stands, so we all feel Daniel’s pain. The only thing I can say to this is ROCK ON, dude. I know he’s wifed up now, but I hope he’s still out there having fun. He deserves it, and maybe I’m just a little jealous that I wasn’t one of the superfans he really let into his life.