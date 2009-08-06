Daniel Boulud Creates Magic for Less at DBGB

Three times James Beard award winner, chef and restaurant owner Daniel Boulud, joins forces with the talented team of Jim Leiken, Myriam Eberhardt, and Colin Alevras to open his fifth NYC restaurant in the heart of the East Village. DBGB Kitchen and Bar is absolutely magnifique! With his attempt to downscale as he headed downtown, the only things below average are the prices, (insert happy face here).

Feel free to indulge and order the lunch prix-fixe of three courses for only $24. Enjoy a starter of chilled cucumber soup with dill aioli that’s full of clean and bright flavors accompanied by a freshly baked bread stick wrapped with smoked salmon and accented with red onion, lemon zest, and chives.

Next, dive into fresh-from-the-sea, melt-in-your-mouth mussels in a deeply flavored curry, coconut milk sauce with Thai spices. The sweet yet spicy sauce is perfect for soaking up with extra bread until there isn’t a drop left.

For the finale pick either of the dessert options. First is the ginger infused raspberry sorbet sundae with home made marshmallows, and topped with lots of whipped cream and raspberry sauce. The second dessert is the chocolate coffee cake topped with candied slivered almonds and surrounded by mini malt balls that gives the perfect mix of texture.

Clearly if you can’t make the lunch special you should feel more than obliged to snag one of their best-selling burgers (The Yankee, The Piggie, or The Frenchie) or one of their 14 varieties of home made sausages. With an extended wine and beer list, a swift and attentive staff, and wonderful food, Chef Boulud runs the gauntlet of American Brasserie cooking putting his superb French touch on everything. Bon Appetite!