Aaron Rodgers’ Ex Just Shaded Their Relationship After His Engagement to Shailene Woodley

Did Danica Patrick just shade Aaron Rodgers’ engagement to Shailene Woodley? Some fans think so, as the NFL quarterback’s ex recently took to Instagram to gush about finding “inner” peace outside of romantic relationships.

Patrick, 38, and Rodgers, 37, dated for two years before calling it quits in 2020. Less than a year after news of their split, however, the Green Bay Packers player let slip during an NFL MVP Award acceptance speech that he got engaged to his “fiancée” in 2020. While Rodgers didn’t name any names, it became clear he wasn’t referring to his ex; rumors were already circulating at the time that he was in a relationship with Shailene Woodley. The Divergent actress, 29, later confirmed that she and Rodgers are engaged during a February 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

But how has Rodgers’ ex responded to his speedy engagement? Well, it looks like the athlete did some soul-searching: On Tuesday, March 2, Patrick shared snaps from a two-week tour of Egypt to her Instagram, captioning her post with some reflections on her “inner temple” and learning to not seek out relationships just “to make you feel better.”

“Temples. I thought a lot about this word when I was in Egypt. What kept coming through in all of my thoughts, meditations, and in my innate knowing … the word is an analogy. For our inner temple. There are a million simple sayings and ideas to prove why YOUR inner temple in so important,” Patrick wrote in her lengthy Instagram caption. “You don’t see things as they are, you see them as you are. Your relationships are mirrors. We can’t receive what we don’t believe. (I made that up right now but I am sure I’m not the first.)”

The race car driver went on to urge her followers to “stop looking for a religious structure or person or home or a job or a city or a partner to make you feel better.” She wrote, “Simply because it won’t work! I have tried! I would love to see temples here and now to cultivate our ability to build our inner temples. And to remember our magical abilities (supernatural power over natural forces). Us humans have been playing small for a while … and if you don’t believe me, go to Egypt.”