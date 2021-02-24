This Is What Aaron Rodgers’ Ex Danica Patrick Thinks of His Fast Engagement to Shailene Woodley

Blast from the past. Danica Patrick’s reaction to Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s engagement was revealed, and it doesn’t look like she has any ill will toward her ex-boyfriend.

The professional race car driver and the Green Bay Packers quarterback dated from 2018 to 2020. The two made their first public appearance as a couple at the Daytona 500 in February 2018. The couple continued their PDA at the ESPY Awards in July 2018. After more than two years of dating, a Patrick’s rep confirmed in July 2020 that Rodgers and Patrick had split. “I can confirm that Danica and Aaron are no longer together,” the rep said in a statement at the time. The news came after Patrick unfollowed Rodgers on her social media.

So what does she think of his new engagement? Well, a source told HollywoodLife on Monday, February 22, that Patrick has been focused on “traveling and working on her podcast [Pretty Intense.]” The insider also noted that, while Patrick pictured a future with Rodgers, she’s moved on from their relationship.

“[Danica] was in love. She wanted to start a family,” the source said. “She wanted to get married. That didn’t happen. She has grieved about it, but Danica is a tremendously tough woman, and dealing with Aaron is not a part of her future, so she has decided to avoid thinking about him. She is letting the past be the past.”

Woodley confirmed her engagement to Rodgers in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 22. “So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,” she said. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl…‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.”

She went on to reveal that she never imagined herself marrying a professional football player. “We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports,” she said. “It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”