This Season’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast Is Totally Outrageous

“Dancing with the Stars” is one of those shows that either goes completely under your radar or you’re obsessed with—there usually isn’t much in between. But season 23’s cast was officially announced today, and let us tell you: It is so outrageous that even those who have never watched before might tune in every Monday night, because it is just that good.

The new season, which starts September 12, features Amber Rose, Ryan Lochte, Vanilla Ice, Babyface—we could just stop there and it would already be enticing, but no, we’ll keep going—Rick Perry (what???), Laurie Hernandez (OMG, she is going to slay), Maureen McCormick (Marcia from “The Brady Bunch!”), Terra Jole (star of “Little Women: L.A.”), Marilu Henner (from Seventies/Eighties sitcom “Taxi”), Calvin Johnson (a 30-year-old retired NFL player), Jake T. Austin (of “Wizards of Waverly Place”), James Hinchcliffe (a Canadian race car driver), and Jana Kramer (from “One Tree Hill”). Whew.

The only way they could possibly have made this any better is if they’d gotten a Kardashian. (Which, for the record, they have certainly done.)

Speaking of the Kardashians, Lochte has actually said he models his career after Kim Kardashian, who has def been on “DWTS,” so—congrats to him for further realizing his life dream. “Kim started from pretty much nothing, and now everyone everywhere knows who she is. That’s what I want to do,” Lochte told The Hollywood Reporter three years ago when his illustrious show that no one has ever heard of, “What Would Ryan Lochte Do?” started up on E!

[Editor’s note: Kim did not start from pretty much nothing.]

He had high hopes for that one—“I’ve seen what E! has done in the past with reality shows like hers. Today, she’s huge,” he told “THR” back then. That didn’t work out quite the way he hoped, and lately he’s gathered fame for all the wrong reasons, but—c’est la vie.

If you are a regular “DWTS”-watcher and you know the pro dancers, here are the pairings:

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Amber Rose

Cheryl Burke & Ryan Lochte

Witney Carson & Vanilla Ice

Allison Holker & Babyface

Emma Slater & Rick Perry

Valentin Chmerkovskiy & Laurie Hernandez

Artem Chigvintsev & Maureen McCormick

Sasha Farber & Terra Jole

Derek Hough & Marilu Henner

Lindsay Arnold & Calvin Johnson

Jenna Johnson & Jake T. Austin

Sharna Burgess & James Hinchcliffe

Gleb Savchenko & Jana Kramer

And here’s Kardashian doing a lifeless rumba with Mark Ballas wayyy back on season 7, just to remind you that “DWTS” can be quite entertaining. Anyone else already stoked for September 12? It starts on September 12 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, in case you want to set your DVR or something.