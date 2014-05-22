17 Celebrities You Totally Forgot Were on Dancing with the Stars

Here’s a little-known fact: “Dancing with the Stars” is consistently one of the most-watched television shows in America. If you’re a fan, this probably doesn’t surprise you; the show’s follower base is massive, and tends to be rabid (not at all to its discredit, of course).

The show just completed its 18th season, and in celebration, we’re taking a peek back through the nine years it’s been on air to those stars who you might not remember so well. Check them out below, then head to OK! Magazine to see the rest!

Oscar winner Tatum O’Neal was on the show back in 2006.

Former Miss USA (and Mrs. Travis Barker) Shanna Moakler competed during the fall of 2006.

It’s a shame Shannen Doherty was the first celeb eliminated on her season of DWTS, because it would have been really fun to keep watching her.

Mike “the Situation” Sorrentino was the first Jersey Shore cast member on the show, and his appearance really helped his jerk reputation!

“The Bachelorette” star Trista Sutter (one of the franchise’s few success stories!) was the first celebrity ever voted off “Dancing with the Stars.”