‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast Revealed: A Real Housewife, An Olympic Gymnast, A Former ‘Idol’

You may scoff at “Dancing with the Stars,” but there’s a reason why it remains one of the most-watched prime time shows to date: It’s the ultimate guilty pleasure. Now entering its 16th (!) season, it’s always fun (or funny, whichever) to watch the mix of has-beens, over the hill athletes, and zeitgeisty reality starlets attempt to tango in a slew of ridiculous costumes in the hopes of taking home the Mirrorball Trophy.

This season’s cast has just been revealed, so take a look below at who made the cut along with which pro they’re paired up with. Let us know who you’re most excited to see (or at least who you think might be the first to get the axe from the American public).

Boxer Victor Ortiz and new pro Lindsay Arnold

and new pro Country singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough

and Country singer Wynonna Judd and Tony Dovolani

and Soap star Ingo Rademacher and Kym Johnson

and Disney Channel star Zendaya Coleman and Valentin Chmerkovskiy

and Comedian and actor Andy Dick and Sharna Burgess

and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump and new pro Gleb Savchenko

and new pro Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and Mark Ballas

and Olympic ice skater Dorothy Hamill and Tristan MacManus

and Comedian and actor D.L. Hughley and Cheryl Burke

and NFL star Jacoby Jones and Karina Smirnoff

The show premieres March 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo via Bravo