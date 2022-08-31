The Rumored ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Includes Charli D’Amelio & Colton Underwood—See All the Possible Stars

Scroll To See More Images

Since the last season’s finale, there have been rumors about who’s in the Dancing With the Stars 2022 cast, which professional dancers they’re partnered with and who will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy this year.

Dancing With the Stars—or DWTS for short—is a reality TV dance competition based on the United Kingdom series, Strictly Come Dancing. DWTS—which premiered on ABC in 2005 and has run for more than 30 seasons—pairs celebrities with professional dancers. Each week, the couples perform predetermined dances and compete against each other for judges’ points and audience votes. The couple with the lowest combined total of judges’ points and audience votes is eliminated each week until only one pair remains. That couple is named the winner and is awarded with the Mirrorball Trophy.

Walt Disney Studios announced in April 2022 that DWTS would move from ABC to Disney Plus for seasons 31 and 32, making it the first live series to stream on Disney Plus. “’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, in a statement at the time. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

RELATED: Click Here For the Best New Binge-Worthy Shows You Haven’t Seen—But Should

Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television added, “Dancing with the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers. As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

While the Dancing With the Stars 2022 cast won’t be announced on Good Morning America until late September 2022, there have already been rumors about who will be dancing on the new season. So who’s in the Dancing With the Stars 2022 cast? Read on for the rumored DWTS season 31 contestants who could be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Who’s in the Dancing With the Stars 2022 cast?

Who’s in the Dancing With the Stars 2022 cast? Read on for the rumored DWTS season 31 contestants.

Charli D’Amelio

Charli D’Amelio is a TikTok star with more than 146 million followers. She held the record for the most-followed TikTok account until she was surpassed by Khaby Lane in 2022. Charli started dancing at the age of 3 and trained as a competitive dancer until her TikTok career started in 2019. She’s often credited for popularizing the “Renegade” dance on TikTok, which was created by dancer Jalaiah Harmon. She also danced as a backup dancer fro her sister Dixie D’Amelio’s performance at 2021 Jingle Ball. Charli also stars in Hulu’s reality show, The D’Amelio Show, alongside her sister, Dixie, her mother, Heidi D’Amelio, and her father, Marc D’Amelio.

TMZ reported on August 25, 2022, that Charli was cast as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars season 31. Charli was also photographed at the DWTS studio in Los Angeles in August 2022 with a mask over her face and a hood over her head.

Heidi D’Amelio

Heidi D’Amelio is the mother of TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, who have a total of more than 203 million followers. Charli holds the record for the second most-followed account on TikTok, while Dixie is the 11th most-followed account. Heidi herself has 11 million followers. Heidi also stars with Charli, Dixie and her husband, Marc D’Amelio, on Hulu’s reality show, The D’Amelio Show. Before her reality TV and social media career, Heidi worked as a model.

TMZ reported on August 25, 2022, that Heidi was cast a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 31, alongside her youngest daughter, Charli. Charli and Heidi are the first mother and daughter to compete against each other on DWTS. “Production sources tell TMZ … Charli and Heidi both signed on to join season 31 of the dancing competition series. We’re told this won’t be a team effort, though — they’ll appear as separate contestants — competing against one another, as well as the other celebs,” TMZ reported at the time.

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady is an actor and comedian. He is best known as a cast member on the variety comedy show, Whose Line Is It Anyway? as well as the host of his own daytime talk show, The Wayne Brady Show. He’s also hosted the game shows like Don’t Forget the Lyrics and Let’s Make a Deal. Brady has won five Emmys, one for Whose Line Is It Anyway?, two for The Wayne Brady Show and two for Let’s Make a Deal. He was also nominated for a Grammy in 2009 in the Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance category for his cover of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

DWTS reporter Krystn Burtt reported on her blog Dance Dish With KB, in August 2022 that Brady was cast as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 31 and is partnered with professional dancer, Witney Carson. Brady was also photographed at the DWTS studio in Los Angeles in August 2022 with a mask over his face. He also performed with DWTS professional dancer Mark Ballas in a run of the Broadway musical Kinky Boots at the Hollywood Bowl in July 2022.

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood was the season 23 Bachelor. He chose Cassie Randolph as his winner. The two broke up in May 2020 after less than two years of dating. Underwood came out as gay in an interview on Good Morning America in April 2021. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time,” he told host Robin Roberts at the time. “And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.” In March 2022, Underwood got engaged to political strategist Jordan C Brown. Underwood also starred in his own Netflix reality show, Coming Out Colton, in 2021. Before his reality TV career, Underwood was an NFL player and had contracts with the San Diego Chargers, the Oakland Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rumors Underwood was cast as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars season 31 started in August 2022 when he was photographed at the DWTS studio in Los Angeles with a face over his mask and a hood over his head.

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks is the winner of American Idol season 6. She is best known for her 2008 single, “No Air,” with Chris Brown, which reached number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Sparks has released four albums: 2007’s Jordin Sparks, 2009’s Battlefield, 2015’s Right Here Right Now, and 2020’s Cider & Hennessy. She’s also starred on Broadway as Nina Rosario in In the Heights in 2010, as well as played the title character in the movie Sparkle in 2012.

DWTS reporter Krystn Burtt reported on her blog Dance Dish With KB, in August 2022 that Sparks was cast as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 31 and is partnered with professional dancer Brandon Armstrong. Sparks was also photographed at the DWTS studio in Los Angeles in August 2022 with a mask over her face.

Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin is a conservationist and the son of The Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, and his wife, Terri Irwin. He is also the younger brother of Dancing With the Stars season 21 winner, Bindi Irwin. Like his father, Robert is also a wildlife TV personality. He hosts Robert’s Real Life Adventures on his family zoo’s internal television network, as well as has co-hosted Discovery Kids Channel’s Wild But True. He also stars on Animal Planet’s Crikey! It’s the Irwins with his mother, Terri, and sister, Bindi He also co-wrote the book series, Robert Irwin: Dinosaur Hunter.

In February 2022, Australian news site New Idea reported that Robert was in talks to be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 31. The report came after Robert told Entertainment Tonight that he’d want to compete on DWTS seven years after his sister Bindi’s win. “I reckon it’s about time … I don’t know how far I’d go, but it’d be entertaining,” he said. “I reckon [Bindi] could give me some tips. I think it’d be a lot of fun.”

Joseph Baena

Joseph Baena is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Patricia “Patty” Baena, who was an employee at Arnold’s home while he was still married to his wife, Maria Shriver. Joseph was 14 years old at the time The Los Angeles Times revealed Arnold and Patty’s relationship.

TMZ reported in August 2022 that Joseph was cast as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 31. “Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, is already known for his physique — but now he’s trading in his dumbbells for dancing shoes — with an appearance on ‘DWTS,'” the site reported at the time. Baena was also photographed at DWTS studio in Los Angeles in August 2022 with a mask over his face. DWTS reporter Krystn Burtt reported on her blog Dance Dish With KB, in August 2022 that Joseph is partnered with professional dancer Daniella Karagach.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is the chief medical correspondent for Good Morning America. She’s also the chief health and medical editor for ABC News, the chief women’s health correspondent for The Dr. Oz Show and a columnist for Cosmopolitan magazine. Ashton is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist and received her medical degree from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2000.

Rumors that Ashton was cast as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 31 started in August 2022 when she followed professional dancer Alan Bersten on social media and he followed her back. Ashton was also photographed at the DWTS studio in Los Angeles in August 2022 with a mask over her face.

Daniel Durant

Daniel Durant is an actor who is best known for starring in the movie CODA, which won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2021. Durant also starred in the 2015 Broadway revival of Spring Awakening. He also had a recurring role on the ABC Family show Switched at Birth which ran from 2013 to 2017.

DWTS reporter Krystn Burtt reported on her blog Dance Dish With KB, in August 2022 that Durant was cast as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 31 and is partnered with professional dancer Britt Stewart. Durant was also photographed at the DWTS studio in Los Angeles in August 2022.

Sutton Stracke

Sutton Stracke is a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She joined in 2020 as a “friend” before she was promoted to a regular cast member in 2021. Sutton was married to financier Christian Stracke from 2000 to 2017. Christian is the managing director of the investment management firm PIMCO and is worth $30 million.

A source told Bravo and Cocktails in August 2022 that Sutton was cast as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 31. “ABC have signed the newest southern fan favorite of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills up to dance on Dancing With The Stars, her huge popularity and quirky person will keep people entertained next season,” a source told the site.

Spencer Boldman

Spencer Boldman is an actor who is best known for playing the role of Adam Davenport in Disney XD’s Lab Rats. He also played the character Gio in Cruise.

Rumors Boldman was cast as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 31 started in August 2022 after he posted a dancing emoji on Instagram when a fan asked about his next project.

Dancing With the Stars is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.