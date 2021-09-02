JoJo Siwa Just Hinted at Her ‘DWTS’ Partner’s Identity—Here’s Every Rumored Pairing So Far

Fans have been waiting to find out Dancing With the Stars’ 2021 partners ever since season 30 was announced, and lucky enough, we finally have an idea of this year’s celebrity and pro dancer pairings.

We’ve revealed all the details about season 30’s Dancing With the Stars partners below, along with everything there is to know about this year’s edition of the beloved ABC dancing competition—including a list of Dancing With the Stars contestants, its premiere time and date, and much more. Keep on reading to find out!

When does Dancing With the Stars 2021 start?

Dancing With the Stars season 30 is set to premiere Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

When does Dancing With the Stars 2021 air?

Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars will officially air during its regular two-hour time slot on Monday nights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Who are the Dancing With the Stars 2021 judges?

Fan-favorite judge Len Goodman, who missed Season 29 due to travel restrictions, will officially return for Season 30 of DWTS, according to ABC. Goodman will also be joined by former DWTS pro dancer Derek Hough, who filled in for him last season, along with veteran judges Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Who is the Dancing With the Stars 2021 host?

ABC confirmed that Dancing With the Stars executive producer Tyra Banks will return as solo host for season 30. The America’s Next Top Model alum replaced longtime co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews following their exits after season 28.

Who are the Dancing With the Stars 2021 pros?

On September 2, ABC announced pro dancers Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart will be joining the cast of season 30 of Dancing With the Stars.

Who are the Dancing With the Stars 2021 contestants?

The full Dancing With the Stars cast will be announced on Wednesday, September 8. That said, ABC has already confirmed two Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestants, such as Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa and Olympian Sunisa “Suni” Lee. Fans can view the entire list of confirmed—and rumored—contestants here.

Who are the Dancing With the Stars 2021 pairs?

While viewers won’t find out the celeb-pro pairings until the season 30 premiere on September 20, there are already some theories as to who fans can expect to see partnered up this year. Keep on reading below for the list of rumored and confirmed pairs.

JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson – Rumored

Dance Moms JoJo Siwa seemingly revealed the identity of her “dream partner” during an interview on E!’s Daily Pop on Thursday, September 2. “Before I went to the first rehearsal, Ky [her girlfriend] tells me, ‘Tell her, tell Jenna she needs to leave room for Jesus,'” JoJo said, apparently referring to veteran DWTS pro dancer, Jenna Johnson.

Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy – Rumored

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughter is rumored to be joining season 30 of Dancing With the Stars with none other than pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. TMZ reported the news on September 1 after Olivia was allegedly spotted leaving the DWTS studio.

Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten – Rumored

Amanda Kloots was also reportedly among the rumored contestants seen leaving the Dancing with the Stars studio on Tuesday, August 31, after meeting her partner, Alan Bersten. The Talk co-host also took to her Instagram Story to hint at starting something that has been a “dream” of hers “for a very long time!”

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres September 20, 2021 on ABC.

