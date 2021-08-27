JoJo Siwa Will Have the First Same-Sex Partner in ‘DWTS’ History—Here’s Who Else Is Competing

It’s hard to believe we’re already on Season 30, but that doesn’t mean we’re any less excited to meet the Dancing With the Stars 2021 cast! This milestone year for the beloved reality dance series is sure to include an exciting range of stars as judges and contestants alike—and they may just be making history again in the process.

Below, we’ve included everything there is to know about Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars—from when it premieres in 2021, to who’s who in the Dancing With the Stars cast this year. Just keep on reading to find out!

When does Dancing With the Stars 2021 start?

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. ABC confirmed the premiere date in July 2021 as part of the network’s fall lineup.

When does Dancing With the Stars 2021 air?

The start of the workweek will still be a little sweeter thanks to Dancing With the Stars, as the series will air during its traditional two-hour time slot on Monday nights from 8PM to 10PM ET on ABC in 2021.

Who are the Dancing With the Stars 2021 judges?

On August 26, ABC announced that fan-favorite Len Goodman—who missed Season 29 due to travel restrictions—will return for Season 20 of DWTS. Goodman will be joined by Derek Hough, who filled in for him last season, along with longtime judges Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Who is the Dancing With the Stars 2021 host?

Ahead of Season 29, longtime co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were replaced by executive producer Tyra Banks as solo host. In their renewal announcement, ABC confirmed that the America’s Next Top Model alum will return as Season 30’s DWTS host.

Who are the Dancing With the Stars 2021 contestants?

The full Dancing With the Stars cast will be announced on Wednesday, September 8, but fans already have an idea of who they can expect to see featured in Season 30 of DWTS. Keep on reading below for the list of rumored and confirmed contestants.

JoJo Siwa – Confirmed

On August 26, ABC confirmed singer and dancer JoJo Siwa will be joining Dancing With the Stars as a contestant on Season 30 of the series. The Dance Moms alum—who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community—will also be making history in the competition, as ABC revealed she will be dancing with a female pro partner. This marks the first time a same-sex couple will take to the dancefloor in DWTS history.

Suni Lee – Confirmed

Decorated gymnast and Olympian Sunisa “Suni” Lee was confirmed as a DWTS contestant on August 26. The pro athlete recently competed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she brought home three medals for the United States. These included a gold medal in the women’s gymnastics all-around competition, a silver medal in the women’s team event, and a bronze medal for her routine on the uneven bars for the United States.

Chris Harrison – Rumored

Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison is just one rumored contestant being considered this season, according to a report by Radar Online. After being embroiled in controversy following accusations of racism in the franchise, Chris was reportedly “approached to join the show”—but not as a host.

“He was a little upset when he realized Tyra wanted him as a contestant, but after he got over his bruised ego, Chris didn’t say ‘no,’” a source told Radar. “After the way he left The Bachelor it has not been easy for Chris to find a new gig right away. Which is why something like Dancing With The Stars might work. It will give Chris a chance to change his narrative from the white guy who made insensitive racial remarks to reminding everyone why they fell in love Chris in the first place.”

LeAnn Rimes – Rumored

A recent report by OK! Magazine claims that “producers are working overtime to get the perfect cast for the forthcoming season of DWTS.” Now, that may include singer LeAnn Rimes, though there’s no confirmation aside from their report as of yet.

Fran Drescher – Rumored

Actress Fran Drescher is also up for consideration to join Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, according to OK!. While it’s unconfirmed if the star will be joining, sources tell the site that ABC has their eye on her.

Luann de Lesseps – Rumored

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps is also at the “top of producers’ wish list” this season, according to OK! Magazine‘s recent report, but the reality star has yet to confirm nor deny these rumors.

Hilaria Baldwin – Rumored

Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, is reportedly in talks to join the reality competition show months after her Spanish heritage snafu. The former yoga instructor was outed by fans who realized her “Spanish” identity may be fabricated. Following the backlash online, a source told OK! Magazine that Hilaria “wants to stay in the spotlight and look at opportunities, including Dancing with the Stars. Within 24 hours of the embarrassing accusations, Hilaria was on the phone with The New York Times,” the insider noted, adding that “Hilaria has big plans in 2021.” But could those really include DWTS? We’ll have to wait and see!

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres September 20, 2021 on ABC.

