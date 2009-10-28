Dancing With the Stars Results: Taylor Swift Sings, Melissa Joan Hart Eliminated

This week’s Dancing With the Stars ended in a double-elimination, although we’re not that surprised with the decisions. Melissa Joan Hart, who had absolutely no dancing experience prior to being on the show, got booted along with partner Mark Ballas, and snowboarder Louie Vito and Chelsie Hightower were next in the eliminations. We’re not too upset about this round of cuts, because we were much more focused on the fact that our fave Taylor Swift was on the show performing her new single “Jump Then Fall” (watch the video below), as well as her radio hit “Love Story.” Another lively number by Cuban musicians Tiempo Libre followed with their performance of “Tu Conga Bach.”

Another exciting moment for the DWTS cast: This week’s episode marks the part of the season where the cast get to design their own dancing outfits for next week’s performances. We can’t wait to see what they come up with! As she’s fond of the hair bow trend, we’re guessing Kelly Osbourne will design some rocker-inspired accessory to pin atop her bleached blonde locks. As for Aaron Carter, we’re a bit nervous to see what the boy-bander will whip out. Stay tuned for next week’s show to see what the other cast members come up with. Until next week…