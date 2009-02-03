Damrosch Park Fashion Week

The fashion world isn’t exactly known for liking to live in the moment. So, with Fall 2009 Fashion Week just around the corner, we are already looking to what’s next. For 2010, Bryant Park is out and Lincoln Center is in. Mayor Bloomberg announced today that a deal has been made to move fashion week from its home of 15 years to a new location in Damrosch Park, which is part of Lincoln Center.

So, what does this move to the Upper West Sid mean for the fashionable set? The new space is larger than the one at Bryant Park and also provides ample indoor space for special events. Lincoln Center is also the home of some of the best cultural institutions in the city. Here’s to hoping we see ballerinas from The New York City Ballet walking on point down the Rodarte runway.