DAMIR DOMA: The Brand That NYC’s Downtown Scene Has Been Buzzing About

“Are you going to check out the DAMIR DOMA sale? Are you going to that after-party at Tribeca?” These were just a few questions I heard around town (and even saw in my own Twitter feed) this past week in New York City.

Just about every social media outlet of mine was blowing up the last few days about the Parisian avant-garde namesake brand DAMIR DOMA and their new pop-up boutique in New York City’s always trendy SoHo neighborhood. Except at this temporary pop-up shop (that’s opened from now till Saturday, May 5th), you’ll only find goods under the SILENT DAMIR DOMA label–perfect for any cashe-chic dresser.

SILENT DAMIR DOMA is the ready-to-wear casual collection from Croatian-born head designer Damir Doma, offering contemporary wears and accessories for both design-loving guys and gals. Since the Fall of 2009, SILENT has been sent down the runways in Paris, serving up designs in soft fabrics (think jersey, knits and woven fabrics), clean, friendly colorways and fluid cuts & shapes.

With sportswear continuing to be spotted as a trend on the runways this past Spring/Summer 2012 and Fall/Winter 2012 seasons, SILENT DAMIR DOMA latest offerings for the colder months ahead sees a mix of a 90s bulky athletic outwear vibe with a futuristic minimalism effect to create the perfect collection for any modern-day metropolitanite, no matter where in the world you live.

If you happen to be in New York City this week, be sure to swing by the pop-up shop at Showroom Mexico, located at 22 D Howard Street. Or, if you live in Paris, you can always swing by the house brand’s flagship location at 54 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré which was set to open last month, according to an official press release.

To see what SILENT DAMIR DOMA is all about, browse through the slideshow above to check out some of our fave looks from the Fall/Winter 2012 collection!

