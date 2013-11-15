Our Favorite New Collaboration: Damien Hirst’s Scarves for Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen’s iconic scarves—typically crafted of silk and covered in any number of different iterations of the human skull—have just received an incredible makeover, courtesy of the ever-rare collaboration (the McQueen label is historically very resistant to teaming up with any other designers or brands). Celebrity contemporary artist Damien Hirst took his skilled hand to the accessories, to amazing results.

For the collaboration, Hirst took inspiration from the fascinating world of insects. Appropriating the image of everything from the beautiful butterfly to the slightly grotesque beetle, he offers a new interpretation of McQueen’s adoration for the human skull. Hirst utilizes the shapes of the insects to re-create the skull in abstract form.

For a beautiful, ethereal video of the scarves in motion—which we think is a direct homage to the glory days of Lee McQueen’s career, when he and Kate Moss partnered up for that now-iconic hologram—head to McQueen’s homepage. Here’s a sneak peek:

To see the full lineup of Hirst x McQueen scarves—which don’t come cheap at $630 a pop, but are quite stunning—head to AlexanderMcQueen.com!