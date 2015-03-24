Damian Lewis is Heading Back to Showtime in New Financial Drama

Good news for Damian Lewis fans! The actor—best known for playing solider/traitor/Claire Danes‘ love interest/refugee Brody on “Homeland“—is set to return to Showtime in a new drama called “Billions.”

According to E! News, “Billions” focuses on the showdown between an ambitious hedge fund king (played by Lewis) and a politically savvy U.S. Attorney, played by Paul Giamatti.

“The dynamic star pairing of Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis is matched by an equally exciting team in the writing of this show,” Showtime head honcho David Nevins said in a statement. “Andrew Ross Sorkin, one of the preeminent financial journalists of our time, has joined forces with Brian Koppelman and David Levien, two of Hollywood’s most accomplished screenwriters, to tackle an incredibly timely and buzzy subject. With this caliber of writing and acting, I think the show’s authenticity and insider look will have great appeal to a discerning audience.”

“Sons of Anarchy” star Maggie Siff will also star, along with Malin Akerman and Toby Leonard Moore. “Billions” is set to go into production in New York later this year, and will premiere in 2016.