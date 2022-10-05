Dame’s New Dildo Looks Like Mitch McConnell Because He Keeps F*cking With Abortion Rights

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which quickly banned abortion in at least 14 states, with others so restrictive, it’s basically a ban. We need all hands on deck to fight back so brands are getting creative about how they can get involved, too. Dame, the “sex tech” company that makes some of your favorite vibrators, is doing what it does best. Today, it launched the Get F*cked by the Government campaign, created in collaboration with creative agency Mischief.

Dame wants you to “get f*cked on your own terms” so it’s rolling out a dildo bearing the face of Mitch McConnell, the Republican senator from Kentucky who helped engineer the fall of Roe v. Wade. Alexandra Fine, Founder and CEO of Dame Products, said in a statement:

“In dismantling the critical right to abortion access, the government has f*cked America. At Dame, we believe our bodies are our own, and it is our choice to do with them as we please. This encompasses everything from pleasure to life-saving healthcare. So we wanted to engage in the discourse, raise funds, and have fun doing it. Pleasure is our guiding force and we need autonomy over our bodies in order to enjoy them.”

I’d love to be a fly on the wall when McConnell sees this campaign. All proceeds from the sale of this new toy will go towards organizations fighting for the right to access abortion healthcare. You can pre-order the dildo now and you’ll receive it later this year. Only 500 are being made so if you want one, you don’t want to wait. Of course, if you really don’t want to wait to get off, you can shop Dame’s other best-selling toys, such as Aer suction toy ($95 at Dame) and Arc G-spot vibrator ($115 at Dame).