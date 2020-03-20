This TikTok Famous Coffee Drink Is Actually Super Easy to Make at Home

As someone who typically works out of coffee shops, being stuck inside my apartment and working all day without a good latte is not an ideal situation. I’ve started dreaming of dirty chais, horchata lattes, caramel macchiatos—You name it. I’ve felt a serious lack of caffeine buzz through my system now that we’re encouraged to stay and work from home, but the TikTok-famous Dalgona coffee recipe has perhaps, in a strange turn of events, become the answer to all my coffee-related woes. It’s a sweet, creamy and—most importantly—caffeinated treat that’s actually weirdly easy to make at home. It’s time to become your own barista, folks.

Seriously, this coffee drink recipe is so simple that you don’t even need a coffee maker. So, as someone who doesn’t drink coffee at home (I know, I know. I’m one of those people who spends $5 per latte. Get over it.) I am ridiculously grateful for a recipe that doesn’t require coffee-making machinery. No, this foamy, creamy and sweet drink takes just a few steps to make and looks so, so delicious.

According to the TikTok, first grab a large bowl and some instant coffee. Throw in equal parts instant coffee, white sugar and hot (very hot!) water. Take a hand mixer—or whisk if you don’t have one—and mix everything until it’s a light caramel color. It should look nice and thick (like me). Have a little taste to make sure it’s sweet enough and then set it all aside. Next, grab your glass of choice, add milk (This TikTok recipe calls for almond milk, but you can use whatever you have on hand) and ice, then pour your creamy coffee mixture over all of it. Then, of course, sit back and enjoy the fact that you just basically became a barista.