Dale Just Responded to Rumors He Cheated on Clare as Fans Tell Him to ‘Leave’ Her

His side of the story. Dale Moss responded to Clare Crawley cheating rumors and that his alleged affair led to their Bachelorette breakup. For those who don’t remember, here’s an explainer on Clare and Dale’s cheating drama.

In January 2021, Dale—who won and got engaged to Clare on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020—announced that he and Clare had split three months after their engagement aired on TV. Less than a month later, E! News reported that Dale had an affair with a real estate agent named Eleanora Srugo, whom he met before Clare’s season. In an interview on the Hollywood Raw Podcast in April 2021, Dale broke his silence on the rumors, denying that he was ever unfaithful to Clare.

“That was never a conversation, even when we went through our split. It wasn’t even a thing. It was never even a topic of conversation,” he said. “You really have to look past that and focus on one another. I mean, that sucked. When things are going at your character, and something you’re completely against, those are the hardest things to handle.”

Dale’s interview came after Clare shut down a troll who told Dale to “leave” her. “Sucks to suck I hope [Dale] leaves your old ass,” they said. “You are a fucking idiot. I can’t wait until Dale [breaks up with you] again. And who you gonna cry to?”

“Do you think she wakes up and is like, ‘I feel so good today. The sun’s out. I feel amazing. I just feel like talking s—t to someone I don’t know today?’” Clare responded in an Instagram Story. She added in a note, “I take breaks from looking at my DMs if you’re wondering why I don’t get back to some people … this is why.”

In his interview on the Hollywood Raw Podcast, Dale went on to confirm that he and Clare are back together and have come out on the other side of the scandal. “We’ve never hid throughout this entire time we’ve been around each other. We are definitely taking time, and spending time together,” he said. “Clare and I, we’re in a good place. When the time is right, we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we’re just focused on one another. We’re keeping things private and that’s working for us. In time we’ll speak about that together.”

As for if they’re still engaged, Dale had this to say: “I’ll say this, Clare and I are in a good place. Focused on one another and leave it at that.”

At the time of his and Clare’s breakup, E! News’ source claimed that Clare had been skeptical of Dale’s relationship with Srugo from the start. “Clare has always been skeptical,” the insider said. “She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady.” In a statement to Reality Steve at the time, Srugo denied that she and Dale ever had a romantic relationship. “Dale and I are, and have been platonic friends for a few years. We have never been romantically involved in any way,” she said. “I was excited for his engagement and only wish him all the best. We have never been involved dating, or romantically in any way whatsoever. Any claims we have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies.”

