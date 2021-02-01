Bachelorette’s Dale Says He Has ‘So Much Guilt’ Amid Rumors He Cheated on Clare

His side of the story. The Bachelorette’s Dale Moss reacted to Clare Crawley’s breakup and revealed that he has “so much guilt” for their split.

Clare and Dale, who got engaged on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020, split in January 2021 after less than a year together. In an Instagram Live on Saturday, January 30, Dale broke down in tears as he explained what his life has been like since their separation.

“I talk so much with family and friends about everything that’s gone on. The situation with Clare, it’s fucking sucked, you know,” he said. “And I think everyone looks for a right answer and a right way to handle these things…and there really isn’t one.”

Though he didn’t reveal why he and Clare split, Dale confessed that he has “so much guilt” for the reason they broke up. “This has been a learning experience for me, as someone…who’s had to provide for everybody all the time, for friends, family, and if I was hurting, not even having an option to keep going,” he said as he wiped away tears. “This has fucking rocked me. I felt so many emotions and so much guilt, but also so much confusion and so much hurt.”

Dale also revealed that he and Clare tried to find ways to fix their relationship before they called it quits. “[We Were] looking for so many answers before all of this even happened on how to make things better,” he said. “But the reality of it is. Life isn’t perfect. And we make mistakes. I know I’ve made a lot of them, we all do. My pops would always say you gotta hurt before you can heal. I’ve been fucking hurting a lot.”

Dale also talked about how much he wanted to find love before The Bachelorette only for his relationship to not work. “I got so numb, I just fucking cold and numb to feeling where nothing would phase me, and I remember sitting and praying like, I just want to feel again, I want to fight again, I’m tired of going through things, you know being alone,” he ssaid. “And then, you have these ideas for how things are supposed to go, what you’ll stand for, what you’ll put up with, what you want out of a relationship, what you want out of love. And when you really fall that shit goes out the fucking window.”

Dale’s Instagram Live came amid rumors that he cheated on Clare with New York real estate agent Eleonora Srugo, who he knew before Clare’s season. “Clare has always been skeptical,” a source told E! News in January 2021. “She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady.” The insider also claimed that Srugo “has been talking to her friends about sneaking around with Dale” and that Clare “has seen proof” of their affair whenever Dale was in New York City without her.

Though neither Clare nor Dale have yet to address the rumors, Srugo denied that she and Dale had a romantic relationship in a statement to Reality Steve. “Dale and I are, and have been platonic friends for a few years. We have never been romantically involved in any way,” she said. “I was excited for his engagement and only wish him all the best. We have never been involved dating, or romantically in any way whatsoever. Any claims we have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies.”

The Bachelorette is available to stream on Hulu.

