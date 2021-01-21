Bachelorette’s Dale Allegedly Cheated on Clare After They Got Engaged & She Found Out

In the words of Chris Harrison, the drama continues. According to a source for E! News, Dale Moss cheated on Clare Crawley after The Bachelorette, and it’s one of the reasons the two broke up.

Dale confirmed on Tuesday, January 19, that he and Dale split less than a year after they got engaged on season 16 of The Bachelorette. As Bachelor Nation members know, Clare and Dale met on the most recent season of The Bachelorette in 2020 and fell fast in love. After two rose ceremonies, Clare decided to quit the show to be with Dale. Before the couple left, Clare had a final rose ceremony, where Dale proposed to her and the two got engaged. However, it looks like their relationship post-show was far from a fairytale.

Two days after Dale’s breakup announcement, E! News reported that Dale cheated on Clare with another woman after their engagement. According to the site, Dale and the woman (who E! News chose not to name) have been in contact since at least late 2019. Per the source, Dale told Clare that their relationship was simply business-related. Clare has always been skeptical,” the source said. “She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady.”

Clare’s suspicions were confirmed that she found evidence that Dale was with the other woman when he was in New York City, where he lives while Clare is in Sacramento. “She has seen proof,” the source said. The insider also told E! News that the woman “has been talking to her friends about sneaking around with Dale.”

E! News also reported that Dale and the woman were seen at a “late-night candlelit dinner” at Cipriani in downtown Manhattan not long after Clare and Dale’s engagement aired on The Bachelorette and she went to his home state of South Dakota to meet his family. “It definitely looked like a date,” an eyewitness told E! News, claiming that the Dale and the woman left the restaurant hand-in-hand. “Dale looked really smiley and happy with her. They were laughing and flirting.”

At this time, the cheating rumors are just rumors, but it doesn’t look like Clare is happy with Dale after their split. Two days after Dale confirmed their breakup, Clare took to her Instagram to slam him for making a “mutual” statement on her behalf. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” she wrote. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship always have been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.”

She ended her statement, “Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this. I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love. Xo Clare.”

