Dakota Johnson’s Favorite Facial Massage Tool Is Actually a Vibrator & Honestly, She’s Onto Something

I’ve heard of some wild beauty tricks, but I’ve never, ever heard of using the same vibrator ~down there~ as you do on your face. That is until queen Dakota Johnson suggested it. The actress who is both an investor and co-creative director of the brand Maude, recently revealed to Vogue Australia that she uses a small vibrator each morning on her face as part of her morning routine, and yeah, I have questions.

In her defense, the brand does bill this tiny vibrator as a total-body external massager. That means it’s not exclusively for clitoral stimulation as with most vibrators. Instead, the company says it’s an “all-body erogenous zone massager” that’s designed to “mimic the ball of a wand without the handle.” Hmm, okay, sounds like a vibrator to me. Also, in my experience, the whole point of using the wand is its handle which makes it easier to—er—relax as you use it? But of course, I’m open-minded! So let’s see if we can explore why Johnson is using this on her face, shall we?

According to an interview Dr. Shari Sperling did with InStyle, Johnson is likely going for a lymphatic drainage massage with this technique. “A vibrator can theoretically be used over the sinuses, along the forehead and cheekbones to stimulate lymph drainage,” she told InStyle.com. “It can possibly help with sinus congestion.” There are a few beauty benefits to the technique as well. Dr. Sperling told InStyle that it can help relax the face, reduce muscle tightness caused by TMJ or other issues, and can even help stop facial puffiness by increasing circulation to give the skin a rejuvenated appearance.

Okay, so should we all start using vibrators on our faces? Apparently, that’s up to your discretion. Dr. Sperling told InStyle much more research needs to be done to prove its benefits on the face, but there’s generally low risk to trying it out. I mean, I put much crazier devices on my face (NuFace anyone?), so I’m down to try any and everything.

Just, you know, make sure you wash it in-between using it on your face and, ahem, other areas. Luckily the Drop is water-proof, so it shouldn’t be an issue.

But if you’re interested in exploring other products, Maude offers so much more than just “total body massagers.” It also sells ultra-thin natural latex condoms, and 100 percent natural and aloe-based lube. They also sell a larger, flutter-tip vibrator that’s phthalate and latex-free.

One thing’s for sure, Maude is definitely a ~vibe~. And for those of you who watched Not So Pretty on HBO and are looking for more natural, phthalate and fragrance-free sexual wellness products, Maude is definitely a pit stop in the right direction.