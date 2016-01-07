Watch Dakota Johnson Handle a Potential Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

Dakota Johnson won Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress at last night’s People’s Choice Awards, but it’s not her award the Internet’s blowing up about this morning—it’s what almost happened when she received it.

While stepping on stage to accept her award—which she won over Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, Rachel McAdams, and Kate Winslet—from Alison Brie and Leslie Mann, Johnson almost lost her sparkly Armani Prive Couture crop top. As Mann gave her a well-meaning hug on stage, she also accidentally undid the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress’s top. #Fail.

Johnson proved she’s completely unflappable though, laughing as she rearranged her top and stepped up to the mic for her acceptance speech. “Leslie just broke my dress,” she joked, adding: “Well, it’s not like nobody here hasn’t already seen my boobs.” Yep, that’s a fact.

Watch the near miss from last night’s show right here:

