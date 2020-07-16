Dakota Johnson’s Dating History Might Just Confirm the Theory that She Came Out as Bisexual

Scroll To See More Images

As soon as fans came across a hidden clue about her sexuality, many have been wondering what Dakota Johnson’s dating history actually looks like. Turns out, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress might have been dropping more clues about her love life than fans even realized.

Dakota, 30, became a major trending topic on Twitter on July 16 after fans unearthed an old interview that the star did with Vogue in January 2017. In it, the How to Be Single actress opened up about her dating life and revealed that she wasn’t seeing anyone at the time—and some fans think her comments subtly revealed that she was bisexual. “I’ve been in a phase of my life where I’m fascinated by young women coming to terms with their sexuality,” she told the publication at the time, adding, “I guess, by proxy, I have been experiencing that in my own life, and it’s very interesting to me.”

While that quote alone isn’t necessarily enough to reveal that the actress was coming out as bisexual, her later comments have fans pretty much convinced. The actress went on to joke about her sexuality: “Can we make things really juicy? Can we say that I’m taking this time to explore my bisexuality? Or that I have given myself to the Lord following the release of my sexually explicit trifecta of films?” she said, referencing her roles in 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey, 2017’s Fifty Shades Darker, and 2018’s Fifty Shades Freed.

Fans on Twitter began circulating the quotes and taking a deep dive into Dakota Johnson’s dating history in an effort to confirm their theory. “Dakota Johnson coming out as bisexual so casually that it took 3 years for twitter to catch on is exactly the level of chill & amazing that my bisexual ass strives to be,” wrote one Twitter user, adding, “I am so happy to have another bi celeb to know of & I’m so happy everyone is so accepting & happy for her too.”

Some Twitter users argued over whether Dakota Johnson’s dating history actually confirmed the rumor, with many pointing out that all of Dakota’s public relationships have been with men. Yet one Twitter user made the solid argument that “even if her public relationships have just been with men she’s still bi,” they suggested, adding, “she literally said that she has had experiences with women and she’s comfortable exploring her bisexuality.”

But are there really only men in Dakota Johnson’s dating history anyway? Many might know about the actress’s high-profile relationships so far, but there are a handful of possible flings and romances that the actress could have been involved in. Here are just some of the names to keep an eye out for in Dakota Johnson’s dating history, below.

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin (2017-Present)

Dakota has been linked with the lead singer of Coldplay since at least October 2017. Chris, 43, began dating the actress following his “conscious uncoupling” from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014. While his former relationship was relatively public, Chris and Dakota are notoriously low-profile and have yet to walk a red carpet together. They had a rumored months-long split in 2019, yet even that’s impossible to confirm since the pair is so private.

Dakota Johnson & Cara Delevingne (2016)

Ever since Dakota Johnson’s dating history became a question in light of Twitter’s bisexuality theory for the star, users on the social media platform began taking a deep look at her “friendship” with 27-year-old model, Cara Delevingne. “I think it’s time to remind everyone that Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevingne were possibly dating back in 2016,” wrote one Twitter user.

According to photos shared on social media, Johnson and Delevingne spent plenty of time together in 2015 and 2016 and were even spotted hanging out with friends Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz. Whether the pair was *actually* an item remains to be proven, but hey, we wouldn’t rule it out.

Dakota Johnson & Matt Hitt (2014-2016)

Dakota Johnson’s dating history doesn’t confirm nor deny that she’s bisexual, but it definitely does a good job of proving that the actress has a thing for long-term relationships. Dakota’s relationship with the indie guitarist and singer, Matt Hitt, is just one of her latest to do fit the bill. The duo began dating in September of 2014 before splitting for a time in early 2015. The on-again, off-again pair decided to get back together again sometime that year until they officially called it quits in 2016.

“Dakota and Matthew have dated on-and-off for the past two years,” a source told Just Jared at the time. According to the source, “They didn’t get a chance to see much of each other recently because their work schedules didn’t align. She’s been up in Vancouver shooting the Fifty Shades trilogy.”

Dakota Johnson & Jordan Masterson (2013)

Another one of Dakota’s rumored relationships is with actor Jordan Masterson—a.k.a. half-brother to That ’70s Show star, Danny Masterson. The now-34-year-old reportedly dated Dakota sometime in 2013, though it’s unclear when the pair split.

Dakota Johnson & Noah Gersh (2006-2012)

Hands down one of Dakota’s longest relationships was with musician and childhood sweetheart, Noah Gersh. According to multiple sources, the Fifty Shades franchise actress began dating Noah when she was either 16 or 17 in high school.

“Gersh would be Dakota’s anchor for her remaining years in school and for some years later,” writes Marc Shapiro in The Unauthorized Biography of Dakota Johnson.