Dakota Fanning Seems Less Than Thrilled at New Moon Press Day

Maybe it’s because the 15-year-old actress takes the screen for mere minutes in the final edit of New Moon, or maybe she’s just grown up and calmed down a bit, but something about Dakota Fanning seemed strangely tame on New Moon‘s press day. We’d expect the 15-year-old to be jumping out of her skin for a chance to to be part of the whole teeny bopper Twihard craze, but Fanning is taking her new role–one that marks her first turn as an onscreen antagonist–quite stoicly.

In Twilight: New Moon, which opens on Friday, Fanning plays the evil and powerful Jane–a role quite in opposition to her previous appearances in movies like Charlotte’s Web and Cat in the Hat. Apparently the teen star’s favorite part of playing Jane was her ability to wear the costume and red contact lenses on camera. So, let’s just be clear here. You are more excited about sticking red contact lenses in your eyes than brushing up next to Rob Pattinson?? Maybe she’s just protecting her friendship with Kristen Stewart by omitting comments. Probably a smart move, Dakota.