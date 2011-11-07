Dakota Fanning Gets The Terry Richardson Treatment

Oh, to be Terry Richardson‘s camera lens. The man has tooled around with the likes of my two favorite celebrities in the world (Jared Leto and Jennifer Aniston, of course), and manages to look effortlessly creepy in flannel and glasses (yet still somehow chic?) while doing it. Now, fashion darlingDakota Fanning has been shot by the infamous photographer — and the results are awesome.

Terry posted pictures on his “diary” of the adorable actress, whose fashion journey is storied and enviable. From a child star wearing Gap to a full-fledged starlet sitting in the front row of the Rodarte show next to her equally chic (not to mention fellow Marc Jacobs muse) sister Elle, she’s come a long way, baby.

She looks edgy but age-appropriate in Terry’s pics, where she is rocking a leather jacket and a cheerleader-style pleated skirt. Her red lips make for a beautiful contrast from her stunning eyes and Pattinson-pale complexion. Check out the gallery above for their whole shoot!