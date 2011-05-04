Dakota & Elle Fanning: Sibling Style Standoff In Valentino

Arguably the most well-known pair of fashion-forward sisters that frequents the red carpet is Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, but the younger Hollywood darlings Dakota and Elle Fanning might be stepping in on their style-savvy territory. At the Met Gala on Monday night, the siblings both showed up in dresses by Valentino, but they couldn’t have looked any more different.

Dakota‘s voluminous tulle gown comes from the Valentino Resort 2011 collection, and the elegant frock is completely covered in floral appliques. Yes, she looks pretty, but the dull color of the dress paired with minimal makeup and stick-straight hair result in a look that’s a little underwhelming.

Elle, on the other hand, took much more of a risk with her Valentino Haute Couture mini dress. The high collar, puffy sleeves and massive bows kind of make her look like a of a French maid/French clown hybrid, but a cute one. And hey, she’s 13! If you’re going to rock a dress like thisand you’re comfortable enough in your own skin to try itthe tween years are certainly the time to do it.

We’re siding with Elle on this one, but which of the starlets’ looks do you prefer?

Photos: Larry Busacca, Kevin Mazur – Getty Images