Who is Daisy Ridley? 5 Things to Know About the Mystery ‘Star Wars’ Actress

It’s not an understatement to say that there was some mass hysteria among “Star Wars” fans this week, when it was announced that a 21-year-old unknown British actress named Daisy Ridley will star alongside Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher in JJ Abrams‘ upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

While her role isn’t clear, some are speculating that the actress will play the daughter of Han Solo and Princess Leia after the release of an official cast photograph showed her sitting between Ford, 71, and Fisher, 57 at what appears to be a read-through.



So, who is this mystery actress? Well, nobody’s really sure, but everybody’s really curious. Below, we’ve rounded up what we could find on Ridley so far.



1. She’s had a few minor roles.

According to a profile on her agency’s website, Ridley has appeared in a few British television shows straight out of school. Her bio also says she “has just been offered a good role in the next ‘Inbetweeners’ movie which she will begin shooting in January 2014.” Time to update the site, guys.

2. She’s a “highly skilled” cabaret singer, tap dancer.

Her bio includes a roster of music and dance skills, some of which feature an asterisk that denotes “highly skilled.” Among said high skills: cabaret singing, tap, and being a mezzo-soprano. All very useful when appearing in “Star Wars.”

3. She hasn’t got a big online presence.

As the LA Times pointed out, Ridley’s acting reel on YouTube and Vimeo was swiftly made private in the wake of the “Episode VII” casting announcement, but eager beavers can see glimpses of her in the short film “Blue Season,” made as part of the Sci-Fi London 48-Hour Film Challenge last year, and in a YouTube clip of her singing “Moon River.”

Also, it appears her Twitter account @daisyjazz has been suspended—yup, the Hollywood machine controls that, too.

4. She studied acting formally.

According to the Daily Mail, Ridley is a graduate of the posh Tring Park Theatre School in England, whose alumni includes “Downton Abbey” actresses Jessica Brown Findlay and Lily James.



5. Her family has a flower fixation.

Ridley has two sisters: 27-year-old Poppy is an aspiring musician, and 24-year-old Kika-Rose, 24, is a model with top agency Models 1.