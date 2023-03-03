The ’70s Fashion In ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Is Iconic—Here’s How to Recreate It

Scroll To See More Images

ICYMI, Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel, Daisy Jones & The Six, has been turned into a new series. Yup, you can watch Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne come to life on March 3, exclusively on Prime Video. There’s been so much buzz around the television miniseries, and a lot of that has to do with the fashion that goes hand in hand with the time period it’s set in. Daisy Jones & The Six takes you on a journey through the 1970s, so you can only imagine the incredible costumes that Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone get to flaunt in front of the camera.

Think bell bottoms, maxi dresses, denim on denim, mini skirts, crochet tops and peasant blouses. What else would you expect when the narrative centers around a young woman who’s growing up in Los Angeles in the late sixties? She’s slipping into nightlife on the Sunset Strip, pursuing rockstars and fantasizing about crashing into the spotlight. She craves that rock ’n’ roll life and finds her dreams coming true. At the same time, a band called The Six is also taking off. Daisy (Riley Keough) joins forces with the group’s leader, Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), and together, they make great things happen. They share an undeniable musical bond, but they also find themselves feuding behind the scenes. The two experience stardom together, along with the sudden fall that breaks up The Six once and for all. The miniseries shows viewers how the band that shot to fame completely shattered in the blink of an eye.

If you find yourself at the edge of your seat just reading about the show’s storyline, make sure you sign up for an Amazon Prime Video free trial to discover what happens to Daisy and the band. Prime Video also offers over 24,000 movies and over 2,100 shows. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Transparent and Hanna are just a few of the titles you should add to your watch list. But don’t forget about original movies like Manchester by the Sea (which won two Oscars in 2017), Honey Boy, The Big Sick and The Tomorrow War, which was the most streamed movie of 2021, according to Screen Engine’s PostVOD audience summary. With incredible options like these, don’t wait a second longer to sign up for an Amazon Prime Video free trial. While you’re at it, check out Prime Video’s Women’s History Month page, where you can explore a curated lineup of women’s voices in television and film.

You’re definitely going to want to grab a bucket of popcorn and watch everything unfold in this series. Be sure to pay close attention to the rock ‘n’ roll boho costumes created by Denise Wingate, as well. You might find yourself itching to incorporate some ’70s flair into your wardrobe, and thanks to Amazon, it’s super easy.

Head on over to the Daisy Jones & The Six edit on Luxury Stores at Amazon to shop styles inspired by the series’ time period. You’ll find the usual bold prints, flared pants, fringe, fur accents, bell bottoms, denim skirts and casual tees. However, you’ll also stumble upon more glam pieces, including bright hues, sparkly fabrics and fun silhouettes. Big brands like Oscar de la Renta and Gucci are now easily accessible at Amazon’s Luxury Stores. Fans can also score fashion, beauty, books and music inspired by Daisy Jones & The Six at this additional storefront. And if you have yet to read (or listen to) the novel, it’s available in paperback, hardcover, Kindle and audiobook formats. That’s a whole lot of ways to get your Daisy and Billy fix, although you can additionally order the exclusive vinyl that’s only available to shop through Amazon Music.

Now that you know exactly where to go for all things Daisy Jones & The Six fashion and how to stream the series, it’s time for the fun part: shopping.

Silvia Tcherassi Tawny Dress

This halter neck dress is all you need to look like you came straight from the set of Daisy Jones & The Six. The print as well as the shape and movement of this dress is so laidback and effortlessly chic.

Aquazzura Boogie Cowboy Bootie 70

Western-inspired boots took over the ’70s, and this pair from Aquazurra features a timeless pointed-toe and velvety suede.

Linda Farrow Kew Sunglasses

Top off your ’70s-inspired look with these sunglasses that are the shape that everyone rocked during that time period.

Oscar de la Renta Crushed Flower Earrings

Flowers are everywhere in fashion from the 1970s, so glam it up with these gold flower studs by Oscar de la Renta. They’ll instantly elevate any look.

Alexandre Birman Vita Platform Cuoio Suede Pump

Platform boots and heels are at the center of ’70s style. This brown suede pair will look groovy with all of your other bold colors and neutrals.

Mira Mikati Embroidered Sun Melange T-Shirt

This Mira Mikati t-shirt is about to become a closet essential. It’s a basic tee, but with the cutest and most ’70s mini sun symbol embroidered on the front. Pair the top with bell-bottom jeans and Western-inspired boots for the full Daisy Jones & The Six effect.

Silvia Tcherassi Como Pant

The Como Pant takes high waistlines and flared legs to a whole other level by adding floral embroidery details at the waistband. Any crochet or peasant top would complete this look perfectly.

Gucci Pre-Loved Original GG Crystal Babouska Indy Hobo Large

Did you know you can buy Gucci on Amazon? Well, now you do. Nab this pre-loved hobo bag that has all of the ’70s fringe you could ever need.

Levi’s Daisy Denim Halter Top

Levi’s and Prime Video teamed up to create this denim halter top that’s inspired by the one Daisy wears in the series. Shop it exclusively at Amazon and on the Levi’s app. Style the top with a pair of leather or corduroy flared pants and platform boots and you’ll be twinning with Daisy in no time.

Clairol Natural Instincts Bold Permanent Hair Dye

Clairol has been around since 1931, so it’s no stranger to hair trends from the ’70s. Thanks to the brand’s dyes that give you glossy locks, you can color your strands to look just like Daisy, Camila, Karen and Simone.

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish

Create groovy, 1970s-inspired nails with any of Essie’s Gel Couture polishes. Try checks, chevrons, flowers, paisley, patchwork, geometric shapes and plaid to match the vibe of the time period.

Aurora by Daisy Jones & The Six

The Aurora vinyl is exclusively sold at Amazon and comes in the coolest clear orange color. Spin this record while reading Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling book or while putting together a 1970s-inspired outfit.

Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

If you have yet to grab a hard copy of Daisy Jones & The Six, now’s your chance. Amazon has it in both hardcover and paperback, though you could also buy it for your Kindle or as an audiobook with Audible.