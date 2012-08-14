“The Daily Show” to the Stock Exchange: Robert Pattinson’s Kristen-Free Press Tour

In the past two days, Robert Pattinson has been on a charm offensive of a press tour, and if you didn’t already take his side in the whole Kristen Stewart scandal, you will now. Last night, the Twilight star made his first public appearance since pictures surfaced of K-Stew’s adulterous ways on “The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart.

While they didn’t directly acknowledge she-who-shall-not-be-named, it was pretty clear what they were talking about — over pints Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, no less, provided by the very considerate Stewart. Over spoonfuls, Pattinson acknowledged that he really wished he’d “hired a publicist” to deal with all the drama.

Anyone who’s been through a messy breakup knows that the only two men who make it all better are Ben and Jerry, but Pattinson didn’t stop there. The actor then stopped by the New York Stock Exchange this morning to ring the bell (see a picture above tweeted by the NYSE PR team).

Handsome, charismatic and always gracious, it looks like there’s a clear winner in this mess, and it isn’t the one who has to swap out heels for Converse after an hour on the red carpet. Watch “The Daily Show” clip here and let us know what you think!