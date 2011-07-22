Daily Music Fix

What do you get when you mix The xx and R Kelly? You get new indie sensation The Weeknd. With a shout out by hip-hop main stay Drake and a wink from the indie crowd, The Weeknd seems poised to become a breakout star this year.

The hypnotic sound has garned the most attention for its “command of mood,” says Tom Ewing of the Guardian. The album’s nine songs reveal tales of the twilight, full of sex and debauchery-play with caution at your next after party.

But in case you’re looking for some fun of the baser element download his entire album House of Balloons for free!