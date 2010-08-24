Daily Mirror Roundup: StyleCaster’s Most Stylish Members Give A Lesson In Transitional Dressing

Backtrack to two weeks ago and you would have wanted to slap me from all my complaining about the beyond humid, definitely-not-sexy-for-the-hair weather. Then the rain came to New York, as well as a temperature drop of about twenty degrees. So while I may be inclined to whip out a clich “the grass is always greener” sentiment, I’ll put my complaints aside and instead rejoice in the new options that fashion has to offer when layers get added back into our sartorial vocabularies.

In order to brace the current cold front but still stay prepared for an upswing in temperatures that let’s be honest could happen at any moment, we looked to our very own StyleCaster members’ Daily Mirror pictures for inspiration. The ladies below are pros when it comes to the fashion favorite term: “transitional dressing.” Read on to see how these five girls do it differently, and let us know who you think did it best in the comments below!

Valerie Werner Longo



Not ready to give up that white summer dress? Neither is Valerie, but she makes it appropriate for cooler temperatures by accessorizing the summer staple with edgy knee-high lace-up boots.

Lena Antonacci



A printed maxi dress is an obligatory item on summer shopping lists, but with the addition of cowboy booties and a cropped denim jacket, the boho summer ensemble has instant fall appeal.

Mel Oooo



We might toss a little moto jacket over this outfit when the wind starts up, but for finicky temperatures, Mel’s light dress with long sleeves is a perfect choice. Mimic her look on a day when you’re just not sure how accurate the weatherman might be. We’d wear those wedge booties well into October, too.

Caylee M



Unless you want to literally peel your pants off, these tight skinnies aren’t ideal in the heat of summer, but they’ll do just fine with a pair of buckle boots come early September. Plus, we love the lesson in denim on denim Caylee’s giving us.

Elisabeth Glos



Channel Elisabeth’s look for fall by offsetting a pair of bare legs with closed-toe lace-up booties and a scarf around the neck no tights necessary.

Want to be considered for our next Daily Mirror roundup? Upload your best outfit to our Daily Mirror section here, and stay tuned to see if you get picked!