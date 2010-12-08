Daily Mirror Roundup: StyleCaster’s Members Explore The Fur Side

We’ve hardly hidden our deep, enduring love for all things fur, faux or otherwise. There’s just something so inherently luxe about it. It can work seamlessly on everyone from an uptown Breakfast at Tiffany’s ingenue to a beautiful bohemian roadie or your still chic g-mom. Say what you will, this shiz is versatile. Here to prove me right are StyleCaster’s very own Daily Mirror mavens, getting fur done the right way. Take notes.

Beth Jones



Beth has accomplished the stellar undertaking of joining 70s bohemian with timeless preppy. Isn’t it funny how preppy in 1984 looks almost exactly like preppy in 2010? Things that make you go hmmm.

Mel Oooo



Mel is an edgy chick and she owns it from her cool bleached out crop to her buckled wedges and black Mongolian fur that adds a luxe touch.

Tess Pare-Mayer



Although you might think that a flowing maxi skirt and oversized fur could prove to be too much bulk, Tess shows that if you’re blessed with height it adds just the right amount of purposely-messy chic. Although I am left dying to know what’s in the Barneys bag.

Megan Heal



Although I am of the belief that a floor length fur pimp coat can be the best thing to ever happen, Megan lets us know that just a touch of fur in a hooded jacket under a heavier coat is the height of creative dressing.

Christing Chang



Mistress of bohemian gone modern Christing is working a white chubby fur like a champ. This is very Kate Moss goes to Marianne Faithful’s house to play dress up.