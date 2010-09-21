Daily Mirror Roundup – StyleCaster Members Show Their True Spots

When scouring your Daily Mirrors for our latest dose of outfit inspiration, one thing became obvious right away – now seems to be as good a time as any to show your spots, whether they be circular, heart-shaped, leopard printed or any other form of dotted and spotted. And while polka dots can sometimes seem too saccharine if paired with an overdose of feminine accessories and girly colors, these ladies know how to take the charming look to a particular level of cool. If you’ve been searching for new ways to wear it, flip through the slide show above to check out how five of StyleCaster’s members are doing spots right right now.