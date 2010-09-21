Daily Mirror Roundup – StyleCaster Members Show Their True Spots

When scouring your Daily Mirrors for our latest dose of outfit inspiration, one thing became obvious right away – now seems to be as good a time as any to show your spots, whether they be circular, heart-shaped, leopard printed or any other form of dotted and spotted. And while polka dots can sometimes seem too saccharine if paired with an overdose of feminine accessories and girly colors, these ladies know how to take the charming look to a particular level of cool. If you’ve been searching for new ways to wear it, flip through the slide show above to check out how five of StyleCaster’s members are doing spots right right now.
Marina Tregubova: This chic chick knows how to strike the perfect balance between her prints and her basics. See: head-to-toe black underneath, with a leopard spotted jacket and a geometric printed handbag. One more printed piece and it may have been overkill, but Marina gets this look just right.
Jazzi McGilbert: Jazzi goes for a vintage-y retro ensemble with her bright red polka dotted blouse and cat-eye sunnies. But we especially love how Jazzi makes the look feel modern with her leather paneled pants. Check out her blog Jazzi McG to see more of her looks!
Kelly Nelson: If we haven't already fully expressed our love for sheer yet, then take this as your final notice. Sheer pieces are big for fall, and the spring 2011 runways show no indication of the trend subsiding. But with such youthful looking oversized polkadots, Kelly's smart to make the look more grown up with sheer material and a double finger ring.
Natalie Liao: We love how Natalie's spots are more subtle with the white on sunshine yellow hue. Take a cue from Natalie and make quirky, playful shorts more work appropriate by tucking in a blouse and accessorizing with heels.