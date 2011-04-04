Daily Mirror Roundup: Best Use of Hands

A lot of people underestimate how difficult it can be to have your picture taken you stand or sit, strike a pose, maybe smile, throw up a peace sign a la Miley Cyrus or La Lohan. However, having recently stood in front of a photographer to have my picture taken for the StyleCaster team page, I speak from experience when I say that knowing what to do with one’s hands can be extremely awkward!

It is with a newfound respect for the hand dilemma that I present a round-up of my favorite Daily Mirrors from the past week all winners in my book for “Best Use of Hands in a Daily Mirror.”

You could be featured next week! Show us your sense of style by uploading to Daily Mirror!