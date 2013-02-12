Coffee break catch-up: First look at Gisele’s Chanel campaign, Justin Timberlake to tour with Jay-Z, more

Take a much-deserved afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!

1. Here’s your first look at Gisele Bundchen‘s campaign for Chanel. [Daily Makeover]

2. Justin Timberlake is reportedly going on tour with Jay-Z. [Page Six]

3. See Oscar de la Renta’s new nail lacquer line before it hits the runway at NYFW. [Beauty High]

4. Terry Richardson really expands his portfolio—he photographed iconic feminist Gloria Steinem. [The Cut]

5. The latest celebrity Twitter feud is between Justin Bieber and the drummer from The Black Keys. [TMZ]

6. “The Sopranos” star Jamie-Lynn Sigler is pregnant with her fiance’s baby. He is 8 years younger, FYI. [Us Weekly]

7. Jennifer Lopez stopped a stage-crasher at the Grammys on Sunday night from ruining Adele‘s moment. [People]

8. Hermes Birkin bags helped drive the company to record sales this past year. [The Vivant]

9. “Laguna Beach” villain Kristin Cavallari says she was “forced” to be mean to cast mates. [Gossip Cop]

10. Janice Dickinson “accidentally” walked off of the runway at a charity event wearing $20,000 of borrowed jewelry. [Page Six]