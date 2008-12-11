Daily Gift: For Your Little Sister, Who’s Growing Up Too Fast

Every day throughout December, we get you ready for the holidays with a month full of inspired daily gift ideas for everyone from your lovably eccentric uncle to your pickiest best friend. Think of it as our gift to you.

OBJECTS OF DESIRE: Bobbi Brown limited edition glitter lip balm, $19, at bobbibrowncosmetics.com; copper diamond mini brush set, $55, at bobbibrowncosmetics.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: When your little sister starts experimenting with makeup, steer her in the right direction with this great set. She’ll be thanking you for years to come.

Reason #2: The limited edition balm was designed specially for the holidays. Not only is it packed with festive glitter, but it is also a great moisturizer.

Reason #3: Bobbi Brown is famous for her luxurious brushes. They are made even more chic and in this portable copper diamond makeup bag.