Daily Gift: For Your Future Einstein

OBJECT OF DESIRE: Spherical Concepts Starship Earth II, $450, at barneys.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: The translucent acrylic globe displays all of the constellations in the sky, including their movement with the sun and earth.

Reason #2: Science meets style in this interesting globe. Not only will you learn something, it is a great display piece.

Reason #3: Giving someone the gift of the stars is not a promise easily kept, but now you can.