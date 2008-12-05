Daily Gift: For the Would-Be Cheesemonger

Every day throughout December, we get you ready for the holidays with a month full of inspired daily gift ideas for everyone from your lovably eccentric uncle to your pickiest best friend. Think of it as our gift to you.

OBJECT OF DESIRE: Membership to Murray’s Cheese’s Cheese of the Month Club, $280 for four months, at murrayscheese.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Every single month, Murray’s Cheese will deliver a 1½ pound selection of 3 varied cheeses right to your lucky recipient’s door.

Reason #2: Because what’s better than delicious and informative lessons in cheese?

Reason #3: Because nothing’s more comforting on a cold winter’s night than a roaring fire, a bottle of red, and a collection of delectable cheeses.